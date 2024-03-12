Police investigating the death of a 49-year-old man following a "disturbance" in Leeds have charged a man and a woman with murder.

Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, both of Rothwell, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before magistrates this morning, 12 March.

Officers were called by paramedics who were treating a man in need of medical assistance in Smithson Street in Rothwell, Leeds, at around 10pm on 9 March.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries established that there was a "disturbance" in the area before the man needed medical attention.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and anyone with information or footage is being asked to come forward.

