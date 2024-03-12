Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sheffield park.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old are in police custody after Sacad Ali was attacked in in Ponderosa Park on Saturday, 9 March.

Emergency services were called to the park at around 4.35am and despite treatment from paramedics, Mr Ali died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Our officers and paramedics provided CPR and gave medical attention to Sacad but despite their best efforts, his life couldn't be saved.

"An investigation was launched in the wake of his death and two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 have now been arrested on suspicion of murder."

The stabbing happened in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday morning Credit: ITV News

The force said the scene in the park has been lifted but that uniformed officers are patrolling the neighbourhood.

Det Ch Insp Ben Wood said: "We understand news of Sacad's death will have caused understandable concern and distress in the community, and we want people living in the area to be reassured that we are working relentlessly to find his killer.

"We have made a significant breakthrough by arresting two teenagers on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody.

"There will be additional patrols to offer reassurance to members of the community and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers while they are out and about."

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

A police cordon was put in place near Oxford Street in Sheffield Credit: ITV News

DCI Wood added: "We want to be able to get to the bottom of what happened so we can secure justice for Sacad's family, friends and loved ones.

"As part of our investigation, we have gathered witness statements, looked through hours of CCTV footage and conducted house-to-house enquiries, and I am now urging any members of the public with information to get in touch with us immediately."

