Golfer Joe Dean has gone back to work as a supermarket delivery driver, just two weeks after winning £170,000 at the Kenya Open.

The 29-year-old, from Sheffield, finished in second place with a score of 67, behind winner Darius van Driel in Nairobi.

But he has returned to work for Morrisons – despite pocketing prize money equivalent to more than five times the average annual salary of a home delivery driver.

Dean said his success felt "strange" after "doing a regular job for a bit."

He said: "The money is ridiculous that I won. But [I] was just more focused on the shot at the time. Just one shot at one time, just keep in the moment and see what happens."

Dean turned professional in 2016 but took on part-time work as a delivery driver for Morrisons when the pandemic hit in 2020 and several major events were cancelled.

He said: "It was around the time, myself and my fiance were trying to get a house.

"Golf was a big struggle at the time and there weren't many opportunities to play. So it all tied in very well, and I'm very glad she pushed me to do it."

Dean with girlfriend and caddie Emily Lyle during day four of The Open Championship 2017 Credit: PA

Dean, who is the world number 2,930, earned his place on to the DP World Tour by coming through all three qualifying stages in November last year.

Despite his prize pot, he is only expecting his winnings to last until next season.

Each DP World Tour event costs around £4,000 to enter.

"The money will probably last the rest of this season and maybe next season and that will be it gone," he said.

"So if you don't take the opportunities and you don't play well it is a big struggle."

But Dean hasn't decided how long he will need to juggle delivery driving in Worksop and golf.

He said: "[It] could be another month or so before my next start. Emily, my fiancee, may kick me back here and tell me to get some shifts in rather than sat on the settee."

Dean's manager, Peter Jones, said: "It's only the very, very top golfers that don't need the sponsorship and unfortunately those are the ones that get the sponsorship very easily.

"The ones that are on the lower levels need it more so than ever. We need support from companies to help these guys out and keeo their careers going."

