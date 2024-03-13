A woman has been jailed for life for murdering her husband after a birthday drinking session in what the judge called a "senseless act of violence."

Lisa Ellwood got into an argument with her husband Ryan Ellwood at their home in Wakefield after downing cocktails on her birthday night out.

Ellwood, 40, had used her arm to hold Ryan against some kitchen cabinets and grabbed a kitchen knife from a drawer before stabbing him once in the chest at their home on Greenwood Court on 29 August last year.

The court heard that she had made a comment about Ryan being ill and being "too weak to fight" her off.

He died after the knife pierced his rib, lung and aorta.

Ryan Ellwood (L) was killed by wife Lisa Ellwood (R)

Ellwood claimed to have no recollection of the attack.

Leeds Crown Court heard Lisa Ellwood had attacked Ryan in the past and there was evidence they had been violent to one another.

The court heard that Ryan's family, including his former wife, and their two children, had been left devastated by his death.

In a victim statement, Ryan's sister Lucy described the last six months as a 'living hell' for the family and said his murder had caused "utter devastation"

She said: "Our lives will never be the same again. We will never get over how Ryan was taken from us."

Michelle Colborne, KC, mitigating for Lisa Ellwood, said the defendant had said she had no memory of the events leading up to the killing and that a psychiatrist noted that this was likely to be due to alcohol.

Ms Colborne said Lisa Ellwood had been suffering a number of disorders including complex PTDS and a personality disorder.

An expert had suggested that the offence would not have happened in the absence of alcohol.

The court was told that Ellwood was drinking a bottle of vodka every couple of days and had been the victim of an abusive childhood.

Recorder of Leeds His Honour Judge Guy Kearl, sentencing Ellwood to a life, with a minimum term of 16 years, described the murder as a "senseless act of violence".

