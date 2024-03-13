A man who attacked two children with a breadknife has been given a hospital order after being found guilty of attempted murder.

George Yates, 42, carried out the attack in Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire, in June 2022.

Yates cut the throat of one child, resulting in life-threatening injuries, and attempted to do the same to a younger child.

A teenager who ran to help when they heard screams has been praised by police for their bravery.

They tackled Yates and managed to wrestle the knife from him before he could injure the second child.

Two decorators working at a house nearby also rushed to intervene.

The court heard one of the witnesses put their hoodie around the child's neck wound to stem the bleeding.

Police arrived and found Yates in the bathroom of a house nearby.

North Yorkshire Police said he had attempted to take his own life and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Yates was convicted of two counts of attempted murder following a nine-day trial in April last year but his sentencing was adjourned so he could be assessed by psychiatrists.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, 13 March, Yates was given a hospital order with restrictions.

He was told if he is released, he will be closely monitored by mental health professionals.

Det Ch Insp Steve Menzies said: “This was an utterly horrific and disturbing crime, made all the worse by the young ages of the victims involved.

"To be attacked in such a violent manner, without any warning, is sickening, and sadly something the children will never forget."

He added: "Whilst they have made remarkable physical recoveries, and shown immense bravery throughout the incident, the police investigation, and the trial, the emotional effects will be long-lasting."

The detective paid tribute to the “outstanding bravery" of the teenager who intervened and thanked the workmen who called 999 and protected the children from Yates until police arrived.

He said: “As for Yates, he carried out an appalling attack on two defenceless children, and after hearing the evidence, the jury found him guilty of the attempted murder of the two children," he said.

"I’m just incredibly thankful that the children survived."

