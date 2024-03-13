A man who died following a "disturbance" in Leeds has been named as 49-year-old Paul Davinson.

Police started an investigation after officers were called by paramedics who were treating a man in need of medical assistance in Smithson Street, Rothwell, on 9 March.

Mr Davinson was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries established that there was an earlier "disturbance" in the area.

Two people have been charged with murder.

Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, both of Rothwell, appeared via videolink at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 13 March, and were remanded in custody.

Officers said the incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

