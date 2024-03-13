A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sheffield park.

A 25-year-old woman is now in police custody following the arrests of two teenage boys yesterday.

Sacad Ali died after being attacked in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city on Saturday morning, 9 March.

Emergency services were called at around 4.35am. Mr Ali was given medical treatment but died at the scene.

The stabbing happened in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday morning Credit: ITV News

On Tuesday, 12 March, South Yorkshire Police said that a "significant breakthrough" had been made after the arrest of a 16 and 17-year-old on suspicion of murder.

Less than 24 hours afterwards, the force revealed that a third arrest has been made by officers.

All three remain in police custody.

A police cordon was put in place near Oxford Street in Sheffield Credit: ITV News

Det Ch Insp Ben Wood said: "There will continue to be high visibility patrols in and around Ponderosa Park following Sacad's death and I personally want to thank local residents for their patience and understanding.

"We have now made three arrests but are still keen to hear from anyone who lives in the nearby area or may have seen or heard anything unusual around the time of Sacad's death."

The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could help us with our investigation and I implore you to get in touch for the sake of Sacad's loved ones."

