Three men have been handed football banning orders after they invaded the pitch during a Chesterfield FC match, and one assaulted a player.

The fans entered the pitch from the away end when the Spirerites were playing Oldham at the SMH Group Stadium on 19 August 2023.

Reece Taylor, 28, of Hogarth Rise, Oldham, and Garry Morris, 42, of Edwin Avenue, Chesterfield pleaded guilty to public order offences and were given three-year banning orders and fines.

Adam Carter, 34, of Sunnyside Road, Droyslden, Manchester pleaded guilty to assaulting a player on the pitch and was given a three-year banning order and a £1477 fine.

Dedicated Football Officer at Derbyshire Police PC Adam Collins said: "The behaviour of these supporters was completely unacceptable and ruins the experience for thousands of football fans who come to enjoy games in Chesterfield each season.

"As we approach a fixture at Boundary Park this Saturday, I am sure both home and away supporters will welcome the action taken by the courts against these individuals.

"Greater Manchester Police have put restrictions in place for this reverse fixture, to reduce the risk of further disorder. The away allocation for this match is sold out. If you do not have a ticket for the fixture, please do not travel into Oldham. Any away fans who have purchased tickets in the home stands will be removed from the ground.

"Our aim is to ensure that a safe match day is had by all and we will continue to work proactively with football clubs, to stamp out this loutish behaviour."

