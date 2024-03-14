Firefighters and the RSPCA were involved in an unusual rescue when they saved a scared cat from the ledge of a viaduct.

The young cat was perched near the top of the bridge on Lower Viaduct Street in Huddersfield town centre on 5 March.

Concerned members of the public called emergency services and the RSPCA to rescue the animal.

The scared cat was brought down to safety Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA animal rescue officer Emmeline Myall and a crew member from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service went up in a cherry picker to bring him to safety in a basket.

Emmeline said: “A couple of trains went past at speed so it must have been a terrifying experience and he was very lucky to escape serious injury.

“Looking at the location, he must have walked along the tracks for some time before stopping where he did. I don’t think I’ve ever rescued a cat from such a precarious situation before."

The cat was rescued by the RSPCA and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Credit: RSPCA

It was unsafe to release the cat at the location and there was no owner on the scene, so he was taken to the charity’s hospital in Salford where he was checked over and given flea and worming treatment.

He is now in the care of the RSPCA and will be rehomed from their centre if no owner comes forward.

Lost and found posters have been put up at the location urging the owner to get in touch.

Firefighter Steven O’Keefe said: “It’s one of the more unusual cat rescues I’ve attended but we’re happy it all ended well.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.