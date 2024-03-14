A woman and two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a park in Sheffield.

Sacad Ali, 24, died after he was found in Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe with several stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday 9 March.

He died at the scene.

Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk in Sheffield, and two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named because of their age, have now been charged with his murder.

The stabbing happened in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday morning Credit: ITV News

The two teenagers have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

All three are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday 15 March.

South Yorkshire Police is still appealing for witnesses to the incident.

