One of London's most famous private members' clubs is opening its first venue outside the capital.

The Groucho club – a renowned haunt for the rich and famous – will open a second home at Bretton Hall, in the grounds of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield.

It will have 40 bedrooms, open to non-members, who will receive member benefits and perks throughout their stay.

Groucho owners Artfarm has paired with Yorkshire real estate investor Rushbond Group to open the second club.

Ewan Venters, chief executive of Artfarm, said: "This is possibly the most exciting venture in the 39-year history of The Groucho.

“We have done pop-ups at literary and music festivals in the past, but this will be the first time we have set up a permanent home outside of Soho.

“Groucho Bretton will have a life of its own, separate from the original Groucho, but equally with a uniquely eclectic style and personality rooted in both people and place.”

Bretton Hall was an art college for nearly 60 years. Credit: DSEMOTION

Bretton Hall is a Grade II listed building in the park and housed an arts college for almost 60 years before it closed in 2007.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “The longstanding reputation of Bretton Hall as an innovative arts institution, makes it the perfect place for Groucho to establish its unique offer outside London."

Cllr Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “What an incredible addition to our world renowned sculpture park. Giving local people another exceptional experience on their doorstep, as well as bringing visitors, jobs and investment.”

