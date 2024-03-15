A burglar who cut a hole in a museum floor to steal valuable artefacts has been jailed.Graham Gallon, 36, cut a hole underneath a display case at the the Royal Lancers and Nottingham Shire Yeomanry Museum, in Newark's Thoresby Park, on 29 October 2023.

He took items including a distinctive parcel and gilt rosewater dish, said to be the sister piece to the Wimbledon women's single trophy.

He was arrested after his DNA was found on the base of a silver cup that he was unable to squeeze through the hole before he escaped.

Police have not recovered any of the goods and believe they may have been melted down.

Gallon was jailed for two-and-a-half years. A 24-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man who were also arrested remain under investigation.

Det Con India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The people who did this may have got away with silver, but – as we said at the time – they have not got away with the crime."We do not believe that [Gallon] acted alone, and our investigation is continuing at pace."We are acutely aware, however, that no amount of convictions or jail sentences can bring back these priceless items, which we know meant a huge amount to veterans and museum staff.”

