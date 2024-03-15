A man who subjected a 12-year-old girl to a "horrific" sex assault while she slept has been jailed.

Steven McGibbon, of Apley Road, Doncaster, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 after she told her mother about the attack.

The 49-year-old denied both offences but was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration following a five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault by touching.

McGibbon was jailed for five years and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which prevents him from having any contact or communication of any kind with any child under the age of 16.

Det Con Kay Morgan, the officer in charge of the case, said his victim was left "absolutely traumatised as a result of his despicable actions".

She said McGibbon forced the young girl and her family to endure a trial and "relive the horrific events" he put them all through.

"I cannot commend enough the bravery of the young victim in this awful case, and I want to thank her and her family for the support they have shown us through this difficult investigation," the detective said.

"I know they share our relief in knowing that McGibbon has been found guilty and is now behind bars, and I hope this sentence allows them to begin the healing process."

