Three men accused of planning a terror attack on an Islamic education centre in Leeds with a 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm will face a trial next year.

Brogan Stewart, aged 24, from Wakefield, Marco Pitzettu, also 24, from Derby and 33-year-old Christopher Ringrose from Cannock in Staffordshire, were all arrested after an investigation into suspected extreme right-wing activity.

All three were charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism.

Prosecutors allege the men had identified the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target, manufactured an FGC 9 semi-automatic firearm, and acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm.

They also allegedly obtained extreme right-wing texts, joined extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributed information on firearms and ammunition.

The trio appeared via video link at the Old Bailey in London to confirm their names and dates of birth on Friday 15 March.

Stewart and Pitzettu watched proceedings from HMP Doncaster, while Ringroseappeared from HMP Leeds.

They were not asked to enter pleas.

A trial of up to 10 weeks is due to begin at Sheffield Crown Court on March 32025.

