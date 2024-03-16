A drug dealer from Barnsley who hid wraps of heroin under his false teeth during his arrest has been jailed.

Jamie Lloyd, aged 38, from Castle Street, showed his arresting officers the drugs before swallowing them.

He was taken to hospital where it was found he was in possession of 90 wraps of a class A drug.

Following his treatment, enquiries confirmed Lloyd was involved in drug supply within the town centre.

Forensic testing of the drugs confirmed that they were heroin and crack cocaine, totalling a street value of over £900.

Officers also found two mobile phone and £700 cash were also seized.

Investigating officer in the case Sergeant Steve Newton said: “Drug dealing, and drug supply will not be tolerated in Barnsley.

“The consequences of drugs are horrendous, they ruin people’s lives and families’ lives and lead to the exploitation of vulnerable children and adults, as well as lead to a fund serious and violent crime.

“Identifying those involved and carrying out stop searches enables us to disrupt the drug supply and bring those responsible before the courts.

Lloyd appeared at court and was sentenced to four and half years in prison.

