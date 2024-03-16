Detectives investigating the death of a man in a Sheffield park have made a fourth arrest.

S acad Ali, 24, died after he was found in Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe with several stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday 9 March. Despite the efforts of emergency services Mr Ali died at the scene.

A 19 year old has now been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to Mr Ali's death.

It comes after a woman and two teenagers were arrested on 14 March 2024.

Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk in Sheffield, and two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named because of their age, have been charged with his murder.

The stabbing happened in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday morning Credit: ITV News

All three appeared at Sheffield Magistrates court on Friday 15 March. They are due at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 18 March.

