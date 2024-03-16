Warning: This article contains images and details some readers may find distressing

A man whose dog was caught on camera attacking a man in Sheffield has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Thair Iqbal, aged 53, had owned the Presa Canario Dog for eight years after buying it as a puppy.

Iqbal told Sheffield Magistrates court that the dog had "never escaped the back garden before" but on 19 September it managed to jump over the wall and attack one of his neighbours who was walking his dog on Handsworth Road.

The neighbour suffered injuries to his chest and forearm and was in hospital for three days.

Armed police were called to the scene and the dog was put down.

Iqbal was described in court as being "remorseful and cooperative" and was given credit for pleading guilty to having a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

He said he had no idea how the dog got out and described it as a "freak" event.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order. He was also ordered to pay £199 of court costs and has promised never to own a dog again.

