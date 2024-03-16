Police are making a fresh appeal for information over the unexplained death of a man in Sleaford.

The body of 49-year-old Adam Bailey was found by police at a property on Tamer Road, on the 16 February.

Officers are now keen to determine if there were any sightings or interactions with Mr Bailey after 12 February as they believe he may still have been alive on that date.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:"We know Adam was alive on February 11 when he was seen at the Riverside pharmacy, and he was sadly found dead on 16 February.

"A key part of our investigation is to determine when he was last seen alive.

"We believe he may have still been alive on or after 12 February, but we need information to confirm this.

Visual proof such as pictures of videos would be a huge help to our investigation, and we are also keen to take first-hand accounts from witnesses."

A 34-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in relation to his death and released on bail.

