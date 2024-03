Four children who went missing in York have been found.

T win boys, aged 11, who were reported missing on Saturday, have been found safe and well, police said.

Two girls - aged 12 and 13 - have also been found.

They didn't return home on Saturday night and police had been searching the city to find them.

