Police in York are searching the city for four missing children.

Twins Harrison and Harper, aged 11, Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, 13, were last seen at their homes in York on Saturday 16 March.

They did not return home on Saturday night, and it's believed they could be together.

Police have issued their images and are asking people to keep an eye out and report any possible sightings by calling 101 and selecting option 1.

The following reference number can be used when sharing information: 12240047121.

