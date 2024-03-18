Detectives investigating the "unexplained" death of a man whose body was found in a house are offering a £1,000 reward for information.

Adam Bailey, who was 49, was found dead at a house on Tamer Road, Sleaford, on 16 February.

A 34-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

Lincolnshire Police have made several appeals to establish Mr Bailey's last movements.

Officers are especially keen to speak to anyone who saw him between 9 February and 12 February.

The reward is being offered via Crimestoppers. Any information will be treated anonymously.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re taking this step as we believe that there may be people who have information about Adam's death who aren’t coming forward directly to police.

"If your information leads to an arrest and charge, you will receive the money directly from the charity."

Mr Bailey was frequently seen in and around the Tamer Road and Boston Road areas of Sleaford.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.