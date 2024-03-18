The A1 in Lincolnshire was closed on Monday after a crash involving "at least two lorries".

The road was shut between the A607 at Harlaxton and A606 Stamford following the incident at around 6.45am.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "One lorry has overturned and has come to rest on its side on both sides of the carriageway.

"The other lorry has left the road and is down the verge at the side of the carriageway. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours whilst the vehicles are recovered."

One vehicle ended up on the banking on its side. Credit: Marina Murden

Diversions were in place.

There were several miles of queues following the closure, with National Highways reporting a 40-minute delay for southbound traffic.

Colsterworth Medical Practice posted on Facebook: "Due to the accident on the A1 the surgery will be late in opening - staff are stuck in the traffic desperately trying to get there."

