Police are treating an "unprovoked" attack on a woman at a bus stop as attempted murder.

The woman, in her 30s, suffered cuts to her head and neck after being assaulted with a glass bottle on Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds at around 9pm on Sunday 17 March.

A 32-year-old man was detained by security staff nearby.

He was arrested and remains in police custody.

Det Insp Richard James, of Leeds District CID, said: “From our enquiries so far this appears to be an unprovoked assault by a man who was not known to the victim.

“Security staff have reacted quickly to this incident and detained a male and safeguarded the victim until the arrival of the police.

“The woman involved has received medical treatment and is being supported by specially trained officers after what was an extremely traumatic incident."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

