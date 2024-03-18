A visitor farm has been temporarily closed after 12 animals died in a fire.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday 17 March in a barn at Piglets Adventure Farm, on Towthorpe Moor Lane near York.

Ten lambs and two goats died from smoke inhalation, staff said.

In a post on social media, the farm said: " As you can imagine, we are all completely devastated and in shock over this terrible loss."

Two members of staff saved the lives of the other animals in the barn by preventing the fire from spreading.

"If it were not for their quick thinking and calm reaction, the situation could have been so much worse," the farm said.

It is believed the fire was started a by a heat lamp used to keep the lambs warm at night.

The farm offers visitors the chance to meet animals up close, as well as take part in other activities.

People have been posting messages of condolence on the farm's Facebook page.

One comment read: "We only saw them a few weeks ago and the goats didn’t want me to stop giving them attention, complained every time I walked away. RIP little ones."

Another said: "I am sorry to hear this news. Thinking of you all, and all the sheep that have lost their babies."

The farm will be closed to visitors until Wednesday, 20 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.