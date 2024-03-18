A date has been confirmed for a special vigil at Hull Minister for families directly impacted by the police investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Officers are continuing to investigate the business, which has branches in Hull and Beverley, over concerns about the storage and management of bodies.

Thirty-five bodies have been removed from a branch on Hessle Road and have now been identified.

The Bishop of Hull has now invited those affected by the events to join her in a vigil and lament at Hull Minster on Saturday 23rd March at 7pm.

The service will include prayer and silence as well as the opportunity to light a candle for a loved one.

Police remain at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull

Bishop of Hull the Right Reverend Dr Eleanor Sanderson said: "We are sacred to God in life and death; the church continues to be available and to work with the Humberside Police and support agencies to ensure the dignity and honour of those who have died and those who love them are upheld."

A phone line set up for those affected by the investigation had more than 1,500 calls in the space of week.

Humberside Police are urging people not to speculate about events.

The helpline number for anyone with concerns about Legacy Independent Funeral Directors is 0800 051 4674, or 0207 126 7619 from abroad.

