The A1 has fully reopened in Lincolnshire almost 24 hours after a major crash between two lorries.

The vehicles collided between the A607 at Harlaxton and A606 Stamford, near Colsterworth, at around 6.45am on Monday.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash.

Pictures from the scene showed the road covered in fresh produce. Credit: National Highways

The road was originally closed in both directions for several hours after one of the lorries ended up on its side across both carriageways, with the other toppled over on the grass verge.

The northbound carriageway reopened at around 6pm on Monday evening but the southbound carriageway remain closed for resurfacing works.

The road fully reopened at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.