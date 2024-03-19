Police have released details of the last known movements of a missing woman whose disappearance has left family members "incredibly worried".

Pam Johnson was last seen on CCTV on Thorne Road, Doncaster, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, 14 March.

The 63-year-old had been at a property on Winchester Avenue at around 7pm, before walking along Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road. There have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Pam Johnson. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Supt Eleanor Welsh, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are really grateful for the public's help and information we have received so far as we try to bring Pam back home to her incredibly worried family.

"We are very concerned about Pam's disappearance and have been working around the clock to try and trace her."

Mrs Johnson is white, with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross necklace.

Pam Johnson's last known movements. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

It is thought she worked at Kingfisher Primary School in Doncaster.

Dozens of comments have been left on social media posts from former pupils and staff.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

In a direct appeal to the public Supt Welsh added: "You will see a heightened police presence in the local area as we continue our extensive enquiries. Officers will be going door to door, putting up posters and handing out leaflets.

"If you have a piece of information for us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please don't hesitate to mention it to us. It might be the vital detail we need to get Pam home."

