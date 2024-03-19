A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked at a bus stop in Leeds.

Ibrahim Albashir, 32, of no fixed abode, is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

It follows an incident on Sunday night, 17 March when a woman in her 30s was assaulted by a man with a broken glass bottle, on Otley Road, Headingley.

West Yorkshire Police said a man was detained at the scene by local door staff.

Mr Albashir was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

