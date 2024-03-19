Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

The mum of a teenager with Down's syndrome who was treated to a training session with his favourite team has described it as a "dream come true."

James Hunsley, who is 19-years-old, was voted Lincoln City's most dedicated fan last season.

By way of thanks for his devotion to the Imps, James was invited to a goalkeeping masterclass with players Lukas Jensen and Jordan Wright, along with coach Scott Fry.

His mum, Claire, said James had turned his bedroom into a "shrine" and was determined to make the most of every moment.

She said:" It was a dream come true, it really was. He was hanging on the word of all the staff, of Luke, and those who were with him. And the moment Scott turned up and said 'let's work', he was on it."

James has autism and ADHD as well as Down's, but plays in goal for Lincoln's specialist team DS Active and has trained as a coach.

James trains several times a week and has entered several competitions

Claire said James put those skills into practice during the session and even managed to save a shot from Fry, "something the players can't even do."

As well as football, James is a keen powerlifter.

"James' love of sport has helped shape the man he is today. He is more disciplined and more able to self regulate his emotions, things he often struggled with as a child," Claire said.

W eightlifting coach, Stuart Birch, has watched him go from strength to strength.

He described James as having "phenomenal drive."

He said: "He's totally committed and just wants to achieve all the time. He always wants to do more. He's becoming a role model himself and a bit of a hero."

