The Prince of Wales visited Sheffield to discuss an ambitious project to end homelessness amid renewed focus on Princess Catherine's health.

William said he hoped the Homewards scheme, targeting six UK locations, would ease the day-to-day "pressure" councils face so they can plan ahead.

His visit to South Yorkshire came as footage emerged of the Princess of Wales at a farm shop at the weekend, after intense social media speculation about her whereabouts.

Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, was seen with William at the Windsor Farm Shop close to their Adelaide cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

William made a passing reference to his wife during his visit to Sheffield after a participant at one of his engagements mentioned the importance of the early years of childhood, prompting the prince to say: "That my wife’s area. She needs to sit here."

The prince was joined by housing activist Kwajo Tweneboa who called for an end to the "stigma" around homelessness.

At a community space in a disadvantaged area of Sheffield, the future king sat down with leading landlords and other organisations who all support Homewards.

The five-year project aims to bring together individuals and organisations to develop bespoke homelessness solutions in Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, the south London Borough of Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield.

The prince told Ajman Ali, Sheffield City Council’s executive director: "I’m hoping that Homewards comes along (and can) lift that pressure off you, bring more people into the mix and allow you to then able to plan and see something further down the line.”

DIY retailer Homebase has pledged up to 1,500 home starter packs for the project, which could include paint, furniture, flooring and furnishings, to help tenants turn a property into a home.

Mr Tweneboa, who has campaigned for three years to raise awareness about homelessness and those living in sub-standard housing, said: “We know we’ve got enough homeless kids in England to entirely fill the O2 arena seven times over yet that is not enough to change things, change perspective really take on this crisis with a bottom up approach – which I fundamentally believe is social housing.

“Because when people are on the council waiting list, when they find themselves homeless it’s not because they’re waiting to got into private rented accommodation – they can’t afford that – they need social housing but it’s not there for them.”

William later arrived at the Millennium Gallery, in Sheffield city centre, where he joined a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting.

As he walked through the Winter Garden to the event, he was asked by royal fan Leigh Stinchcombe, 33, if he would stop for a photograph.

The prince offered to hold Mr Stinchcombe’s travel mug as he struggled to find the right mode on his phone for the royal snap before they eventually sorted the shot between them.

In the meeting, William joined one table where he listened to the stories of people who have been homeless and are now working to help others in the Sheffield area.

When one of the participants mentioned the importance of children’s early years, the prince held up his hands, smiled and said: “That my wife’s area. She needs to sit here.”

One man, Chris Lynam, 41, told the royal visitor how he left the Royal Navy with post traumatic stress disorder and this led him down a path of drug and alcohol addiction and, eventually, prison.

William told him: “Chris. Can I just say how brave you are to be here and talk about your story?”

Speaking after the visit, Mr Lynam, who works with the Sheffield-based Cathedral Archer Project for homelessness, said: “Wow. Not what I expected. He was really nice man and he really listens, which took me back a little. I liked him.”

He said: “The fact I was in the military as well. There are so many ex-military guys on my wing and in my prison.”

“That’s disgusting to me – ‘Thanks for you service now get lost’.”

The Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition has been convened over the past nine months by Homewards to create a shared vision for Sheffield and formulate a Local Action Plan towards ending homelessness in the city.

The group includes over 70 organisations, and members of the local community with lived experience of homelessness.

