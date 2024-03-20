A football fan has been banned from all matches for three years for trying to smuggle cocaine into a ground.

Bradford City supporter Aidan Lee, 25, was caught with the class A drug during his side's game at Notts County's Meadow Lane stadium, Nottingham, on 18 November last year.

He was arrested after a sniffer dog raised suspicions as he approached the away turnstiles.

Four small bags containing a white substance (pictured) were discovered during a search, which tested positive for cocaine weighing a combined 1.8 grams.

Lee, of High House Avenue, Bradford, had four small bags of cocaine and was subsequently charged with possessing a class A drug.

He admitted the charge and was given a three-year football banning order at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He was also fined £425 and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

As well as an overall ban, Lee will have to surrender his passport when England play away fixtures and is banned from attending any of the national team’s home fixtures.

PC John Albanese, of the Nottinghamshire Police football policing unit, said: “This result sends out a clear message to fans that drugs will not be tolerated within football. This action was a joint effort by the police and football clubs to maintain safety and security at football events and to deter illegal activities.

“The overwhelming majority of fans behave as they should, but we are aware a small minority will let themselves and their clubs down. As such, we will continue to ensure action is taken and where appropriate FBOs are sought against those who commit offences.

“It’s important football matches are inclusive and safe places for all supporters. We will therefore continue to work closely with our local teams to clamp down on those who seek to bring or use any illegal substances or prohibited items into stadiums.”

