A dog found tied to a lamppost in South Yorkshire that was described as a "walking skeleton" has found its new forever home after a remarkable recovery.

Luca, a lurcher cross, was barely alive when he was found by police on Huddersfield Road in Barnsley in April last year.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw described as the skinniest he had come across during his 16-year career.

He said: "I was really shocked when I first saw him. He had an awful untreated skin condition which meant he was constantly scratching and had left him almost completely bald.

"I could tell by his demeanour and look in his eyes Luca had given up on life as he was so broken and withdrawn. It was heartbreaking to see.

"I rushed him for veterinary treatment and was worried he might not even make the short journey for emergency treatment."

Luca had lost almost all his fur and had a broken tail bone that was so badly infected that it had rotted and dropped off as a bandage was taken off by a vet.

While receiving treatment at the RSPCA's Felledge Centre, a microchip revealed he was originally called Lucas but his ownership details had not been kept up-to-date.

After being nursed back to a healthy weight, the newly-named Luca was put up for adoption and has now moved in with new owners David and Gillian Hagan.

The RSPCA said Luca enjoys regular visits from David and Gillian's granddaughter Freya Blenkiron. Credit: RSPCA

Mr Hagan said: "We had a lurcher called Elsa who sadly passed away about four weeks before we came across Luca.

"We saw he was looking for a home and he just seemed such a sweetheart we couldn’t wait to meet him.

"I found the pictures of him when he was found so very hard to look at. Luca now has a beautiful, shiny coat now and has increased his weight."

PC Mark Winter said: "I will never forget the way that Luca looked back at me after we handed him over to the RSPCA as if to say ‘thank you’.

"His eyes told a story of a life of nothing but neglect and cruelty and as I placed him on the bed and wrapped him up, he curled up and almost smiled.

"He had clearly never known such comfort."

The RSPCA say neglect and abandonment reports are at a three-year high.

While Luca's original owner could not be traced, RSPCA inspector Mr Cottle-Shaw said he is still keen to hear from anyone with information.

