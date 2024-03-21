Play Brightcove video

A pod of dolphins have been spotted playing in a river 13 miles from the sea.

A couple were walking their dogs along the River Welland, near Spalding in Lincolnshire, when they saw three fins in the water.

Madi Corby and her partner Sam Wibberley, both 22, filmed the animals swimming through the water by a set of flood gates.

Madi told ITV News: "I’ve never seen dolphins before and I never thought I’d see them in my local river.

"It was an amazing experience. They were swimming in front of us for about 10 minutes before they turned around."

Madi added that the Whale and Dolphin Conservation Charity had confirmed that the animals they spotted were definitely dolphins.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.