Police who stopped a damaged car have released a picture of its broken windscreen that was "more cracks than glass".

The car was spotted by officers from North Yorkshire Police near Beckwithshaw, Harrogate.

In a social media post the force said: "Believe it or not, this was the view from the driver's seat... There were more cracks than glass!"Officers were working with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to identify unsafe vehicles as part of a wider operation yesterday.

They said the damaged vehicle had 11 defects that were so serious that each would have made it illegal to drive.They added: "We issued an immediate prohibition notice on it and the driver is being dealt with."Thankfully we don't often see windscreens this bad. But there's a lot of muck on the roads at the moment, and even dirt can impair your view."

