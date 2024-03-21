Officials say Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is a step closer to reopening after a deal was announced which could pave the way for flights to resume.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones confirmed a 125-year lease to take over the former airport had been signed by the city Council.

DSA closed in November 2022 after owners Peel Group said the business was no longer viable, having not turned a profit since it opened 17 years earlier.

Ms Jones said: "This is a significant day in our ambition to reopen the airport as the lease has been signed.

"This is a major step in the reopening process. The next is appointing an operator and investor who will manage and develop the airport."

DSA opened in 2005 after it was converted by the Peel Group from the old RAF Finningley airbase.

At its peak it processed more than a million passengers a year, flying to 50 destinations.

But Peel carried out a strategic review in 2022 which concluded the airport was "not viable due to its lack of adequate forward revenues and high operating costs".

Operators Wizz Air and Tui relocated as operations were wound down.

A long-running campaign by politicians and residents followed, including a failed legal attempt to overturn the decision to close the airport.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority announced in February it would make £138million available to City of Doncaster Council to allow it to lease the airport back from Peel.

Today's announcement follows more than a year of negotiations between Doncaster Council and Peel.

Ms Jones said the process of appointing an operator was "well underway", with a possible announcement later in the spring.

She added: "I would like to personally thank council officers who have worked tirelessly with great dedication, insight, determination and skill to get us to where we are today.

"This has been no mean feat. Let’s look forward to the future with an airport that will help boost the economic and growth fortunes of our city, South Yorkshire and the north."

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher posted on social media that it was "wonderful news".

