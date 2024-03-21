Search and rescue teams are combing woodland in a bid to find a woman who has been missing for a week.

Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley, has not been seen since she was recorded on CCTV on Winchester Avenue, Doncaster, having left home at around 7pm on Thursday 14 March.

South Yorkshire Police have carried out a major search, using mobile digital screens to alert people to Mrs Johnson's disappearance.

A Facebook group dedicated to appealing for information about the whereabouts has more than 1,500 members.

Pam Johnson was last seen on CCTV on Winchester Avenue in Doncaster on 14 March. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Today, the search has moved to Sandall Beat Wood, around a mile-and-a-half from where the 63-year-old was last seen.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are working together with colleagues from mountain rescue and lowland rescue to search Sandall Beat Wood.

"Those living locally will see a significant presence around Sandall Beat Wood and the surrounding area throughout the day as these searches continue."

Mrs Johnson is white, 5ft 7ins tall and of average build, with short, mousey brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

It is understood she left home with little money and no clothing. Anyone with information should call police on 101.

