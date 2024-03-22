The family of a teacher who has been missing for more than a week say they are "going out of our minds" as the search intensifies.

Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley, was last seen at an address on Winchester Avenue, in the Wheatley area of Doncaster, at around 7pm on Thursday 14 March.

The 63-year-old, who works at Kingfisher Primary School, was later seen on CCTV at the junction of Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road at around half an hour later.

South Yorkshire Police say officers have worked "tirelessly" to try to find her.

Search dogs, police divers and off-road bikers have all been involved. On Thursday, the search moved to Sandall Beat Wood.

Pam Johnson was last seen on CCTV on Winchester Avenue in Doncaster on 14 March. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

In a statement, Mrs Johnson's family said: “We are going out of our minds looking for our much-loved wife and mum.

"We are walking in circles, going around and around checking the same places over and over again.

"Pam is well loved by the community and at the school where she works, and we all miss her deeply."

Speaking directly to Pam, they added: “Pam, please come home. There are so many people worried about you. Please let us know where you are and that you are safe. You are loved by many and your family misses you.”

Mrs Johnson is white, of average build and 5ft 7ins tall, with short, mousey brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag.

She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

