An investigation is underway after shots were fired and a man was stabbed in a violent altercation in Leeds city centre.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on Regent Street involving a black Mercedes and black BMW just before midnight on Thursday 21 March.

A man was found at the scene suffering stab wounds and taken to hospital.

The Mercedes was searched and officers confirmed it had firearms damage.

The BMW had left the scene prior to police arrival.

The A61 remains closed from Skinnner Lane to Byron Street following the incident just before midnight last night.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation.

Inspector Suzanne Hall, from West Yorkshire Police, said "extensive enquiries" are ongoing to identify those involved.

She said: “Violent crime such as this, including the use of bladed weapons and firearms, is something that is taken extremely seriously.

Those living and working locally can expect to see an increased policing presence in the area as we conduct our enquiries, supported by further neighbourhood patrols.

“A scene remains in place at this time which has meant the closure of Regent Street. We thank members of the public for their patience."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.