A 59-year-old man who made a succession of "disgusting" and "perverse" calls to 101 help line has been found guilty of his actions.

Mark Clayton from Sheffield bombard the police control room with inappropriate calls and comments during two days in October last year.

He made 19 calls in which he discussed his sex life in a perverse way and made false accusations, South Yorkshire Police said.

An investigation was launched after call handlers voiced their concerns and Clayton was charged with sending offensive, obscene, indecent and menacing messages.

Clayton of Periwood Lane, failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court last week and was found guilty in his absence.

A warrant for his arrest has now been granted and once located he will face court for his sentencing.

Chief Superintendent of the Force Control Room Cherie Buttle said:"Our call handlers come to work to help people and serve their communities.

“They deserve to be treated with respect and not spoken to with such disgusting comments and suggestions.

“In additional to Clayton’s disgusting behaviour over the telephone, he was taking valuable resources away from people who needed us.

“Every day, call handlers answer around 2,500 calls. It is important that our lines are available for emergency calls."

She added this type of behaviour "will no be tolerated" and that they will ensure Clayton is dealt with in court.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who knows Clayton's whereabouts to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.