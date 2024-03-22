West Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into alleged racist comments made by Conservative Party donor Frank Hester about MP Diane Abbott.

In remarks first reported by The Guardian, Mr Hester said the Hackney MP made him "want to hate all black women".

"I don't hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot," he allegedly said.

The alleged remarks were said to have been made during a meeting at Mr Hester's company the Phoenix Partnership (TPP) in Leeds in 2019.

After the comments were reported, Mr Hester released a statement saying that he had been "rude" about Ms Abbot but said his criticism had "nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin".

On Friday, 22 March, West Yorkshire Police said it was "investigating racist comments which were allegedly made at a meeting in Leeds in 2019".

The force said it had taken over the investigation from the Metropolitan Police Service’s Parliamentary and Investigation Team, which had been contacted about Mr Hester's alleged remarks.

"This is the first time the comments had been brought to the attention of police" West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

It added: "Our officers have since been working to establish the facts and to ultimately ascertain whether a crime has been committed.

"We recognise the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published.

"As we continue our inquiry, we are keen to hear from anyone who could directly assist our investigation."