Police have confirmed that two people at the centre of the investigation into a Hull funeral directors were arrested at Heathrow Airport.Earlier this month, police received reports of concerns for "care for the deceased" at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Thirty-five bodies have been removed from a branch on Hessle Road and have now been identified.

The force said a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested upon their arrival back into the country on Saturday 9 March.

Both were brought back to the Humberside force area. They have since been bailed.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested upon their arrival back into the country at Heathrow Airport on Saturday 9 March.

Both were arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position and were transported back to Humberside."

It comes as families affected will gather at a special vigil to pay tribute to loved ones which is taking place at 7pm, Saturday 23 March, at Hull Minster.

People have been invited to join others in prayer and silence, and will have the opportunity to light a candle in their memory.

The Reverend Canon Dominic Black said: "It has affected the whole community. There was a feeling that we needed kind of a holding service, somewhere for people to come and express their grief in the immediate moment.

"So later on there is likely to be a more formal memorial service when the investigations come to more of a conclusion."

