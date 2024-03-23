The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed and there are long delays after a serious crash overnight.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision just after 2am on Saturday 23 March and the motorway was shut.

The carriageway is closed between Junction 24 for Huddersfield and Junction 22 at Oldham.

West Yorkshire Police are on the scene and said the road is likely to be closed throughout the morning while investigations continue.

There is heavy congestion along surrounding routes as traffic has been diverted through Rishworth and Ripponden.

There is also congestion on approach to J24 Westbound.

There are diversion routes in place.

