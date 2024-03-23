A man has died after driving the wrong way down the M62 in West Yorkshire and being involved in a crash with another car.

Police were called to reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway at around 2.06am today Saturday 23 March.

When officers found the car it had been in a collision with a VW Golf close to Scammonden Bridge.

The driver of the Corsa died at the scene.

The man driving the Golf suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Both carriageways remain closed between Junctions 22 for Huddersfield and Junction 22 at Oldham.

Police are warning of delays and advising motorists to find alternative routes.

The roads are expected to reopen before noon.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation and are appealing to anyone who saw the crash, or who has footage of the collision or the grey Vauxhall Corsa prior to it to get in touch.

