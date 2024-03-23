Play Brightcove video

Video report by Arif Ahmed

Around hundred ex-footballers and family members joined former teammates Stephen Darby and Marcus Stewart on a 175 mile walking challenge in aid of MND.

The walk started on Friday 22 March in Bradford and will take in 17 football grounds across West Yorkshire and the north-west, including Elland Road, the Etihad Stadium, Old Trafford and Goodison Park, before finishing at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Ex-Huddersfield Town's Marcus Stewart was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2022 and former Bradford and Liverpool defender Stephen Derby has had the condition since 2018.

Motor neurone disease is a is a life-shortening, condition affecting the brain and nerves.

Speaking at the start of the event which has been dubbed 'March of the Day,' Marcus told the PA news agency it "satisfies me" that there is "hope for people."

He said:" I have a voice still and still quite mobile so the message to them is don't give up and we are trying our best to find a cure. I am part of that and I am not giving up.

"Players have to look after each other both on the pitch and after you've finished. It's nice that so many ex pros that I have played with and haven't played with are joining in the fight."

Walkers will be wearing blue t-shirts in support of Stewart for the first part of the walk to Bolton and will then change into red t-shirts with Darby's name on the back for the rest of the walk.

Lindsey and Rob Burrow arriving at Elland Road in Leeds

Rob Burrow and his wife Lindsey, who are no strangers to fundraising challenges, are also taking part and expressed how important it is to raise awareness of the condition.

Lindsey said:"The more awareness we raise, the more funds we raise."

"It is that community, that football community coming together," she added saying how "lovely" it had been chatting to people affected by MND.

Other former players will join Stewart and Darby along the way in support of the Darby Rimmer Foundation, including Chris Kirkland, Paul Scholes, Dominic Matteo, Jill Scott and Mick McCarthy - Stewart's former manager at Sunderland.

McCarthy said: "When something like this happens to two young men like Stephen and Marcus, people rally around and generally people are good. "

Stuart McCall was Darby's manager at Bradford and described the former Bantams full-back as a true professional.

He said: "Under circumstances he was the best professional I have ever managed and epitomises everything you want in a player or person. A good turn out for a fantastic guy."

