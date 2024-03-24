Police investigating after man stabbed in face in Sheffield
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face in Sheffield.
Officers were called to reports of a "disturbance" at 3.30am on Sunday, 24 March, on Manor Oaks Place.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that a large group of people were leaving a property and a disturbance occurred."
A cordon has been put in place in the area.
The force said: "Manor Oaks Place is currently closed while officers conduct their work."
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
