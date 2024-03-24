Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face in Sheffield.

Officers were called to reports of a "disturbance" at 3.30am on Sunday, 24 March, on Manor Oaks Place.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that a large group of people were leaving a property and a disturbance occurred."

A cordon has been put in place in the area.

The force said: "Manor Oaks Place is currently closed while officers conduct their work."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

