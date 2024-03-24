A 75-year-old man and a 85-year-old woman have died and seven others have been taken to hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Officers were called to a crossroads in Barnsley at 2pm, Saturday 23 March, to reports a collision.

South Yorkshire Police said a white Suzuki and a grey Range Rover collided at the Barugh Green junction, with multiple other vehicles also involved.

Police cordoned off a large section of the street Credit: ITV News

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other people were taken to hospital for medical treatment, their injuries were thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

A 65-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

