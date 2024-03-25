Police searching for a missing primary school teacher have found a body.

Pam Johnson, 63, went missing from her home in Doncaster on the evening of 14 March.

A major search operation has taken place in the 11 days since her disappearance.

On Monday night, 25 March, South Yorkshire Police issued a statement. It said: "While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe [the body] to be that of Pam.

"Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

Extensive searches took place close to where Pam Johnson went missing. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

"We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches."

Posting on Facebook, Mrs Johnson's daughter Samantha said the discovery came after police closed roads at Barnby Dun, close to the River Don.

She said: "We appreciate all the efforts you have made in helping to find her and we cannot thank you all enough for the love you have all shown to us and especially my mum.

"My mother would be completely overwhelmed with the amount of love and care that has been shown throughout the previous days running up to this horrible ending."

Mountain and lowland rescue teams, sniffer dogs, divers and off-road bikers were all involved in the search for Mrs Johnson, who was a teacher at Kingfisher Primary School in Doncaster and was also known as Shirley.

A Facebook group dedicated to raising awareness had more than 3,000 members.

The police statement added: "Our thoughts are with Pam’s loved ones at this most difficult of times."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.