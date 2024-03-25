A trial has been told there is "no evidence" linking the alleged mastermind of an armed robbery to the guns used to shoot and kill a West Yorkshire Police officer.

PC Sharon Beshenivsky and her colleague PC Teresa Milburn were shot at point-blank range as they responded to a raid at Universal Express travel agents in Bradford in November 2005.

PC Beshenivsky died from her injuries while PC Milburn survived being shot in the chest.

Leeds Crown Court has heard seven men were involved in carrying out the robbery, with alleged ringleader Piran Ditta Khan the last to face trial almost two decades on after being extradited from Pakistan.

Piran Ditta Khan was extradited from Pakistan in 2023.

Prosecutors say that although Khan, 75, was not one of the three armed men who went into Universal Express, and did not leave the safety of a lookout car during the raid, he is guilty of PC Beshenivsky’s murder because of his “pivotal” role in planning the robbery knowing that loaded weapons were to be used.

In his closing speech to jurors on Monday, Khan’s defence barrister Peter Wright KC said: “There is no evidence linking Piran Ditta Khan to [the firearms]. None. No DNA or relevant fingerprints.

" There is no evidence firearms were ever brandished or produced in Piran Ditta Khan’s presence or at any time after he arrived," Mr Wright said.

The court has heard Khan was the only one of the robbers who was familiar with Universal Express after using them to send money to family in Pakistan.

Khan has claimed the owner of Universal Express, Mohammad Yousaf, owed him £12,000 and that debt collector Hassan Razzaq offered to help him "get his money back" after the pair met through a business associate.

He told jurors he did not know that a robbery was going to be committed or that weapons were to be used, and believed the men Razzaq sent would at most “slap” the staff in order to recover the cash.

Mr Wright said Khan "was involved in a plot to commit robbery" and "deserves no sympathy for his conduct".

“Whether he had or did not have a legitimate grievance against Mohammad Yousaf is no excuse for his involvement in a plan to extract it from staff at Universal Express by force or threat of it. His conduct in that regard is to be condemned.”

He told jurors there was no evidence Khan was “the man in charge”, as claimed by prosecutors.

In his closing speech to jurors on 22 March, prosecutor Robert Smith KC said the three men who went into Universal Express armed with guns and a knife were ruthless, dangerous, violent and had "no regard for human life".

He said it would have been obvious to Khan "what sort of men these were and what they were capable of".

Khan denies murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon. He has pleaded guilty to robbery.

The trial continues.

