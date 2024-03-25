Hull funeral industry offer reassurance during police probe

Play Brightcove video

Report by Matt Price

The funeral industry across Hull and East Yorkshire is offering support and reassurance following the police investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Kevin Moxon, who has his own funeral home on Anlaby Road in Hull, opened his doors for an impromptu funeral surgery offering advice - where he could - to those who now believe their funeral plans do not exist.

“The whole of this is about giving reassurance to the families. This whole thing is not reflective of the whole funeral progression generally.”

- Kevin Moxon, Funeral Director

Kevin Moxon, who has his own funeral home on Anlaby Road in Hull, opened his doors for an advice surgery. Credit: ITV News

Jeff Richards and his former wife Maureen thought they had taken out plans to ensure their children faced no financial burden when they passed.

But in front of Calendar’s cameras the pair learnt, from the reputable third-party firm they believed were administering their plans, there were no records or files.

“For me personally, I don’t worry about me because when I’ve passed, I’ve passed… my dependants, my children, they’re going to be left with sorting it all out”

- Jeff Richards

Jeff and Maureen say they paid £4,200 by cheque to Legacy in 2015. Credit: ITV News

Jeff and Maureen say they paid £4,200 by cheque to Legacy in 2015, and are now left wondering where their money is.

Earlier this month police received reports of concerns of “care of the deceased” at the Hull based Legacy funeral directors.

35 bodies were removed from a branch on Hessle Road and have now been identified.

Humberside Police has an 100-strong team working on the investigation in its major incident room.

Hull Minster held a vigil for people affected on Saturday, 23 March. Credit: ITV News

On Saturday, 23 March, a congregation of around a hundred people, including some families whose loved ones' funerals have been handled by Legacy, attended a vigil at Hull Minster.

The Bishop of Hull, Rt Rev Dr Eleanor Sanderson said: "What I think is so difficult about this is the dishonourable journey that some people may have had, and so tonight we want to honour and dignify all the families as well as their loved ones."

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position, remain on bail.

We have contacted Legacy for a response.

