Police investigating the death of a "good Samaritan" as he tried to help a stranger have charged a man in connection with the incident.

Chris Marriott suffered fatal injuries when a car ploughed into a crowd of people on College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

The 46-year-old, who had been walking with his wife and two sons, went to the aid of a woman lying unconscious in the street when he was hit.

He was later described as a "good Samaritan" and a highly respected staff member at Sheffield College.

Hassan Janghur, 24, has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 12 April.

South Yorkshire Police have now charged 56-year-old Mohammed Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 19 April.

Emergency services were called to College Close after a car collided with a group of people following reports of violence and disorder on 27 December last year.

Mr Marriott died at the scene. The 32-year-old woman he was trying to help was in hospital but has since been discharged.

